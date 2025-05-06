India speeds up Kashmir hydropower projects after suspending water treaty with Pakistan

India has fast-tracked the completion timelines of four major hydropower projects in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

This development follows the April 22 attack in IIOJK, which killed 26 people. India blamed Pakistan for the assault, while Islamabad strongly denied the allegations and called for an impartial investigation.

The Indian government has instructed the state-run National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) to accelerate work on four key projects: Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Kiru (624 MW), Kwar (540 MW), and Ratle (850 MW), all located on the Chenab River. Although most of the Chenab’s waters are allocated to Pakistan under the treaty, India claims these are run-of-the-river projects allowed under the agreement.

Pakistan has voiced concern that speeding up these projects could significantly reduce water flow into the country, which heavily depends on the Indus system for agriculture and hydroelectric power. Pakistan’s Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has recently observed an abrupt drop in Chenab River levels, raising alarms over water shortages during the summer crop season.

Following the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and tensions have risen along the border, with frequent exchanges of small arms fire. Pakistan warned that any attempt to block or divert water would be considered an act of war.

The situation is increasing the strain on already fragile relations, as both countries dig in over water rights and regional stability.