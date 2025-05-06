PSL expansion confirmed: new teams coming, cities still undecided

PSL CEO Salman Naseer recently clarified speculation about the league’s expansion. He confirmed that two new teams will join the Pakistan Super League for its upcoming 11th edition. However, he stated that the city names circulating on social media are not accurate.

Naseer emphasized that while expansion is confirmed, the cities mentioned in recent reports were merely speculative examples. He reassured fans that officials have not yet made a final decision regarding the locations for the new teams. Further details will be shared at the appropriate time.

The PSL began in 2016 with five teams and later expanded to six with the addition of Multan Sultans in 2018. The current 10th edition is nearing its end, with Multan Sultans being the first team eliminated from the tournament. The remaining teams are now vying for the final four playoff spots.

Looking ahead, next year’s PSL is expected to overlap with the IPL schedule. Both tournaments are anticipated to take place during the April-May period. The 2026 T20 World Cup, hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to begin in February.