US offers Pakistan opportunity to boost cotton imports amid trump tariffs

The United States has encouraged Pakistan to increase its cotton imports to meet the growing demand of its local textile industry for high-quality cotton. This was discussed during a meeting in Islamabad between the Charge d’Affaires of the US, Natalie A. Baker, and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan. The meeting also included the US Chamber of Commerce and the US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC).

Baker highlighted that Pakistan’s textile industry is looking for top-quality cotton, and the US is well-positioned to meet this demand. The US has recently resumed soybean exports to Pakistan, marking a positive shift in agricultural trade relations between the two countries. Enhanced cooperation in the cotton sector is expected to foster mutual growth, according to Baker.

Minister Kamal emphasized that the government is formulating a comprehensive plan to address the trade deficit with the US and tackle market access challenges faced by Pakistani companies.

He also noted that the recent 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump presents a significant opportunity for constructive dialogue and developing a sustainable trade strategy.

Pakistan values its relationship with the US as its largest export destination, and Kamal assured that Pakistan is committed to improving the trade environment for US businesses.

The country is focusing on reforms to enhance ease of doing business, including reducing inflation, lowering electricity prices, and ensuring policy consistency.

Both sides expressed optimism about the positive developments in the trade relationship and are looking forward to further strengthening economic ties.