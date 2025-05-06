UK to consider restrictions on student visas for Pakistan and asylum-heavy nations

The British government is considering restricting student visa applications from countries, including Pakistan, which are seen as most likely to result in asylum claims. This move aims to reduce the country’s annual net migration. The announcement follows a disappointing result for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party in local elections, where voters expressed frustration over issues such as illegal immigration.

Next week, the government is expected to release a white paper outlining its strategy to tackle high levels of immigration, which reached 728,000 people last year. The document will detail plans to restore order to the immigration system, which has been a significant topic of political debate, especially since the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Out of the 108,000 people who claimed asylum in the UK last year, 16,000 held student visas. However, the government has not provided specific nationality breakdowns for those who transitioned from student visas to asylum claims. It has identified Pakistan, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka as countries whose nationals are most likely to apply for asylum after entering the UK on work, student, or visitor visas.

Following the poor election results, some Labour MPs have called on the government to take a stronger stance on reducing net migration. Jo White, a member of parliament representing the “Red Wall” area, urged the government to act decisively and stop “pussyfooting around” on immigration issues.

The government’s potential policy change comes as the political conversation around migration continues to evolve, with many questioning the balance between welcoming international students and addressing concerns over asylum seekers.