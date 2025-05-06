PM Shehbaz to hold crucial cabinet meeting tomorrow amid India-Pakistan tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an urgent meeting of the federal cabinet for tomorrow, Wednesday, to discuss the escalating tensions with India. The meeting will focus on the ongoing situation between the two countries and the current internal and border security situation in Pakistan.

The cabinet will be briefed on the latest developments in the India-Pakistan conflict and the steps being taken to address the security concerns. Additionally, preparations for the upcoming national budget will also be discussed during the session.

This meeting comes after India’s recent provocative actions following an attack on local tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, which led to heightened tensions. India had made baseless accusations against Pakistan and took aggressive steps, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and ordering Pakistani diplomatic staff to leave by April 30, 2025. India also cancelled visas for Pakistani nationals.

In response, Pakistan’s National Security Committee devised a strategic diplomatic approach, reducing the number of Indian diplomatic staff in Islamabad to 30. The committee made it clear that any attempt to block Pakistan’s water supply would be considered an act of war.

Meanwhile, the international community, including the United Nations, China, and other countries, has called for restraint and urged both nations to engage in dialogue. Switzerland and Iran have offered to mediate the situation. Furthermore, at Pakistan’s request, a United Nations Security Council meeting was convened, where Pakistan’s permanent representative highlighted India’s unilateral and aggressive actions, warning of potentially disastrous consequences.