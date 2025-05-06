PM Shehbaz, military chiefs review security readiness at ISI headquarters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Tuesday. He was briefed on Pakistan’s readiness to face a potential conventional threat. This comes amid rising tensions with India along Pakistan’s eastern border. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and the country’s top military leaders.

The meeting focused on Pakistan’s security situation and preparation to address the growing threat. The leadership discussed India’s increasingly aggressive stance and the need for enhanced defense measures.

The ISI briefed them on emerging threats, including conventional military options, hybrid warfare, and terrorist proxies. The leaders also reviewed the country’s security infrastructure and readiness for any potential violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

PM Shehbaz praised the professionalism of the ISI, acknowledging its vital role in ensuring national security. He highlighted the importance of strategic decision-making in today’s complex and dynamic security environment.

The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan’s armed forces, one of the most disciplined in the world, have the full support of the nation. He reiterated that Pakistan will remain steadfast in defending its territorial integrity.

The meeting also focused on reinforcing inter-agency coordination and operational readiness. It emphasized the need for heightened national vigilance to deter any threats. The leadership was united in its resolve to take decisive action against any security breach. PM Shehbaz emphasized the importance of collaboration between state institutions to ensure a unified response to emerging threats.

The leadership reaffirmed Pakistan’s unshakable commitment to defend its borders. They assured that the country’s military, supported by other state institutions, is fully prepared to face any threat. The nation’s security, prestige, and honor remain top priorities, and the leadership is determined to uphold them under all circumstances.