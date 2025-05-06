Ramiz Raja calls for PSL overhaul, advocates for player auction system

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja is urging a significant change in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He believes the PCB should switch from the current player draft system to an auction system for player selection. Raja suggests this change will help attract top international players to the league, making it more competitive globally.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja emphasized the need for the PSL to adapt to stay competitive with other major cricket leagues around the world. He stated that an auction model would be more suitable for the PSL’s growth and success. To be the best, the league needs to bring in the best players, and an auction system can facilitate this.

Raja also offered a practical suggestion if a full auction system is not immediately feasible. He proposed that the PCB could at least use an auction to select the top-tier players for the league. This would allow the PSL franchises to acquire major international names for their teams, boosting the league’s appeal and quality.

Furthermore, Raja highlighted the crucial role of domestic talent in the PSL’s success. He stressed that the performance of local players is vital for the league’s growth and popularity. Raja urged Pakistani players to perform well, score runs, take wickets, and handle pressure situations effectively, especially young players learning to manage crucial moments in matches.