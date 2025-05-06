Indian stars shine bright at met gala 2025, making fashion statements

The Met Gala 2025 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York saw prominent Indian celebrities make dazzling appearances. Several stars from India graced the event, showcasing their unique styles and representing their culture on the global stage. Their presence added a touch of Bollywood and Indian artistry to the prestigious fashion gathering.

Shah Rukh Khan made a striking debut at the Met Gala, becoming the first Indian male actor to attend. He wore a stunning black suit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, accessorized with gold details and a special pendant. This marked a significant moment for Indian cinema and for the iconic Bollywood star at the high-profile event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also turned heads at her fifth Met Gala appearance. She wore a stylish polka dot suit dress from Balmain, complemented by beautiful Bvlgari jewelry. Priyanka, a global ambassador for the brand, attended the event with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, adding to the evening’s glamour and star power.

Kiara Advani made her first appearance at the Met Gala in a beautiful gown that celebrated her upcoming motherhood. Her dress, adorned with a heart-shaped detail, marked a touching moment for the actress who is expecting her first child. Indian pop star and actor Diljit Dosanjh also made a memorable debut, wearing a royal Punjabi outfit that honored his cultural heritage and fit the evening’s theme.