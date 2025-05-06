Few hours to live, yet spreading hate? Bushra Ansari’s response to Javed Akhtar

Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has strongly criticized Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar over his recent comments linking Pakistan to the April 22 attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. Though she did not mention his name directly, her message clearly targeted Akhtar’s controversial remarks.

Ansari, who is currently on a fundraising tour in Germany and Switzerland, posted a video online where she asked Indian public figures to speak responsibly. She questioned India’s policies and accused Akhtar of making baseless statements just to stay relevant. “You have a few hours to live — and still talk nonsense,” she said.

She also took aim at Indian media figures like Arnab Goswami and retired military officials, calling them “venomous voices.” According to her, such individuals are not representing the Indian public, but rather spreading hate. “It’s not the people — it’s the governments and these extreme voices poisoning minds,” she added.

Bushra Ansari highlighted a recent interaction with an Indian woman who showed her warmth and kindness, reinforcing her belief that ordinary people on both sides want peace. Her remarks have since gone viral in Pakistan, with many praising her for defending the country and confronting hate speech.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to deny involvement in the Kashmir attack and has called for a neutral international investigation. Javed Akhtar, speaking at an event in Maharashtra, had urged the Indian government to take stronger action against Pakistan — remarks that sparked backlash not only in Pakistan but also from peace advocates across the region.