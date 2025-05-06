Saim Ayub Names his dream T20 world XI, omitting Babar Azam

Young Pakistani cricketer Saim Ayub has shared his personal dream team of T20 International players. Interestingly, his chosen lineup for a global T20 team includes only one player from Pakistan. This selection has surprised many cricket fans, especially since it does not feature Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam.

Speaking on a podcast, the 21-year-old batter was asked to pick his ideal T20 team from players currently active in the sport. He was given a specific rule: he could not pick more than two players from the same country. Despite being allowed to pick two Pakistani players, Saim chose only one, the opener Fakhar Zaman, to bat at the top of the order.

Saim paired Fakhar Zaman with the powerful Australian batter Travis Head to open his dream team. He then selected England’s aggressive wicketkeeper, Jos Buttler, for the number three spot. Following Buttler, he picked two strong middle-order hitters: Nicholas Pooran from the West Indies and Heinrich Klaasen from South Africa.

For the crucial all-rounder roles, Saim chose India’s Hardik Pandya, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner. These three players can contribute with both batting and bowling. To finish his bowling attack, Saim picked two top fast bowlers: India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Australia’s Mitchell Starc.