LHC Chief Justice rules against filing same case in multiple courts

The Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Aalia Neelum, has stated clearly that people cannot file the same legal case in two different courts to get the same outcome. She emphasized this point in a written decision regarding a petition filed by a person named Munir Ahmed. This ruling highlights the importance of following proper legal procedures and respecting court resources.

Chief Justice Neelum expressed strong disapproval of the petition, calling it unnecessary because a similar case had already been filed and dismissed by the Islamabad High Court. She stressed that court time is very valuable and should be used for serious legal matters. The Chief Justice noted that too many unnecessary cases are being filed, wasting the court’s time and resources.

The Chief Justice also observed that many public interest cases are filed, often just for attention, which harms the credibility of genuine public interest issues. She warned that if this trend of filing unnecessary cases continues, the courts will become overwhelmed, and public time and money will be wasted. This decision serves as a reminder for lawyers and citizens to be responsible when filing legal cases.

According to the court’s decision, the current petition asked the court to cancel certain standard operating procedures. The government’s lawyer informed the court that the same petitioner had already filed a similar case in the Islamabad High Court, which was dismissed. The petitioner’s lawyer initially claimed he was unaware of the previous case but later admitted to representing the petitioner in the Islamabad High Court. The Lahore High Court ultimately dismissed the petition because the same issue had already been decided in another court.