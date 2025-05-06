Karachi heats up: Hot and humid days ahead with health warnings

Karachi residents should prepare for very hot and humid weather over the next few days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting these conditions across the city. There is also a small chance of dust-thunderstorms or light rain happening in the areas just outside the city today. This weather pattern will likely make outdoor activities feel uncomfortable for many people.

Today, Tuesday, the highest temperature will probably reach between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature recorded early this morning was about 27.5 degrees Celsius. The air will feel quite sticky, with humidity around 49% in the morning and 45% to 55% in the evening. Winds will start from the northeast but will change direction to the south or southwest later today.

The hot and humid weather will continue into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will stay high, although slightly lower on Wednesday and Thursday compared to today. Humidity levels will remain high, especially in the mornings, making it feel even hotter. Winds will consistently blow from the south or southwest during these days.

Meanwhile, doctors are warning about a rise in kidney infections in Karachi due to the heat and not drinking enough water. Hospitals are seeing more patients with symptoms like back pain and problems with urination. Medical experts advise everyone to drink plenty of water, stay out of direct sunlight, and stay inside as much as possible to avoid getting sick.