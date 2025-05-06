Aurangzeb to UK officials: Pakistan is ready for business and tech partnership

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb departed for London on Tuesday for a crucial three-day visit. His trip is aimed at engaging with British government officials, business leaders, and investment forums to promote Pakistan’s economic opportunities. The Finance Ministry statement outlined his goal to present a “clear picture” of Pakistan’s economic landscape to potential investors.

During his visit, Aurangzeb will attend an investment roundtable, “Pakistan Access Day,” organized by Jefferies. He will also participate in discussions with UK investors on key sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), mining, and healthcare. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Investment, Muhammad Ali, will accompany him for these important sessions.

The Finance Minister’s schedule includes meetings with senior UK officials. He will visit His Majesty’s Treasury and meet the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Lord Livermore. Additionally, he will engage with officials at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), including Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Leo Docherty.

Moreover, Aurangzeb will visit the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and the Bank of England’s headquarters. He will meet with Richard Hughes, Chair of the OBR, and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to discuss matters of mutual interest and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the UK.

The Finance Minister is also scheduled to meet key figures from major global businesses. These include the heads of Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, British American Tobacco, and Cargill. The aim of these meetings is to foster stronger business ties and attract investment to Pakistan’s growing economy.