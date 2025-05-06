We fight for freedom, not war: Bilawal calls out India on Kashmir crisis

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari declared in the National Assembly on Tuesday that Pakistan fights for freedom, not war. His remarks came during rising tensions with India after a deadly attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam killed 26 people. India blamed Pakistan without proof. However, Pakistan denied any involvement and demanded a fair international investigation.

Bilawal strongly rejected the allegations and said Pakistan does not support terrorism. Instead, he said, “We are the victims of it.” He reminded the house that Pakistan has lost soldiers and schoolchildren to extremist violence. Pakistan, he added, has fought terrorism not just with weapons, but with education, unity, and reform.

He then questioned India’s credibility, accusing it of using state violence in Kashmir. “How can India claim to fight terrorism while using brutal force against Kashmiris?” he asked. Bilawal said tanks and bullets are not enough. Only justice, hope, and truth can end terrorism.

Furthermore, he urged India to come to the table for peace. “If India is serious, let them accept our call for an impartial investigation,” he said. He argued that only those with something to hide avoid accountability. “Maybe Delhi knows the real blame lies within,” he added.

A day earlier, the National Assembly had also passed a resolution condemning India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. Lawmakers said India was using terrorism as a political tool and called its campaign against Pakistan dishonest. The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan’s demand for peace and justice in the region.