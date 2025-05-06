RISING TENSIONS WITH INDIA: Pakistan ups diplomacy

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met PM Shehbaz and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir today, state broadcaster PTV News said in a post on X.

FM Araghchi, who arrived in Islamabad late last night, also met with Deputy PM Dar.

“Key discussions held with PM Shehbaz Sharif, FM Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir,” PTV News stated, highlighting that the visit came amid “rising India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam attack”.

In his meeting with the Iranian FM, PM Shehbaz stressed that India’s weaponisation of the Indus Waters Treaty was unacceptable and a red-line for Pakistan.

According to the PMO, the premier shared serious concerns over the prevailing tensions in South Asia as a result of India’s provocative behaviour sincethe Pahalgam incident.

He categorically rejected any attempts to link Pakistan to the incident, without sharing any evidence and said Pakistan had offered that an international, transparent, neutral and credible investigation be conducted to ascertain the facts behind the Pahalgam incident.

While stating that Pakistan had acted with maturity and responsibility, the prime minister said, “India had, on the other hand, created a media frenzy to divert the world’s attention away from Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remained the root cause of instability in South Asia.”

Iran’s FM Araghchi conveyed warm greetings from the Iranian leadership to the prime minister and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening its relations with Pakistan and also playing its part in bringing peace and stability in South Asia.

The meeting between the army chief and the Iranian FM at General Headquarters (GHQ) today featured constructive discussions on the geo-strategic environment, with particular focus on challenges confronted by both countries in the domain of security, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Both sides agreed to stay engaged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing positive developments in issues concerning the region, ISPR said.

The Iranian FM acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region, it added.

Separately, UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott assured PM Shehbaz on Monday that her country would “work closely with Pakistan and India for maintaining regional peace and security”, the PMO said.

In his meeting with Marriott in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz urged her country to play its part in de-escalating the ongoing tensions with India.

The premier shared Pakistan’s perspective on the prevailing situation in South Asia in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident and rejected India’s attempts to link Pakistan to the incident without providing any evidence.

He also reiterated his offer for a transparent, credible and neutral international investigation into the incident and invited the UK to join it, the PMO statement added.

Noting that the UK enjoyed “good relations” with both India and Pakistan, PM Shehbaz assured Marriott that Islamabad “would never take any action that could imperil regional peace and security”.

The prime minister stressed that with the support of friendly countries, including the UK, his government’s “foremost priority remained advancing economic growth and development of the country”.

Also, Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the entire nation stood united with the armed forces of Pakistan against any aggression from India, ARY News reported.

The prime minister passed these remarks while speaking to a delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PM Shehbaz said that the valiant armed forces are always prepared to face the adversary. He said that although Pakistan wants regional peace and stability, it is capable of responding forcefully and effectively to protect its sovereignty.

PM Shehbaz vehemently rejected with India’s illegitimate attempts to connect Pakistan to the event.

The PPP delegation expressing unity on national defense, said that all political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, stood united for the defense and security of Pakistan.