FM Ishaq Dar warns of rising regional tensions, calls for global cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday warned that the world stands at a perilous crossroads, grappling with interconnected crises ranging from regional conflicts and climate change to economic inequality and rising xenophobia.

Senator Dar was addressing as the Chief Guest at the 4th Annual Regional Dialogue 2025, organised by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) under the theme “Pathways to Peace and Prosperity in Turbulent Times.” The event brought together diplomats, scholars, policy experts, and senior officials to discuss the urgent need for collective responses to pressing regional and global challenges.

“The world is passing through turbulent times. The global order faces multiple interlinked crises that threaten international peace, economic stability, and the promise of sustainable development,” the DPM said.

Speaking to an audience that included foreign diplomats, security analysts, and academics, Dar drew attention to the long-standing unresolved disputes such as Kashmir and Palestine, asserting that these conflicts “continue to pose a serious threat to regional and global peace and security” and defy the founding promises of the United Nations.

In response of recent Indian actions, Dar expressed deep concern over what he described as “baseless allegations and politically motivated provocations” by India following the recent Phalgam incident. He accused India of exploiting the situation to escalate tensions for domestic political gain, citing parallels with the 2019 Pulwama incident.

“There appears to be a calculated and premeditated attempt to incite war hysteria, use inflammatory rhetoric, and provoke unilateral action,” he said, cautioning that such brinkmanship carries consequences far beyond India’s borders.

Dar confirmed that in response to India’s provocative moves-including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the expulsion of diplomats, and restrictions on Pakistanis with valid visas-Pakistan convened a National Security Committee meeting. “Any attempt to stop or divert Pakistan’s share of water under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an act of war,” Dar said bluntly.

He also revealed that Pakistan’s Air Force had swiftly responded to an attempted Indian airspace incursion between the nights of April 29 and 30, forcing the Indian Air Force aircraft to retreat.

Despite the escalation, Dar emphasized Pakistan’s resolve to exercise restraint. “We will not initiate any escalatory move,” he said, adding that Pakistan had communicated its stance to over 45 diplomatic missions and key UN Security Council members in recent days.

Turning to the global stage, Dar highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on vulnerable countries like Pakistan. “Despite contributing minimally to global emissions, we remain among the top ten most vulnerable countries,” he noted, referencing the catastrophic 2022 floods as a warning of future disasters.