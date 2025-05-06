Soldier martyred, eight terrorists killed in KP IBOs

A soldier was martyred and at least eight terrorists were killed during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, an IBO was conducted in the general area of Mir Ali of North Waziristan district.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and, resultantly, three khwarij were sent to hell,” it added.

Fitna Al Khawarij is a term the state uses to refer to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which regularly launches attacks on the country from Afghan soil.

In another IBO conducted in South Waziristan district, the ISPR said, two terrorists were successfully neutralised by the security forces.

“However, during intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Naik Mujahid Khan (age: 40 years, resident of District Kohat) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.”

The ISPR further said that two more engagements took place between security forces and the terrorists in Khyber and Bannu districts, resulting in the killing of three militants.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who, according to ISPR, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against security forces as well as innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR concluded.