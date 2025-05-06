Zalmi keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi kept their playoff hopes alive in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a dominant performance, defeating Multan Sultans by seven wickets in a must-win encounter.

Chasing a modest 109-run target, Zalmi knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 42 balls to spare to register their fourth victory, which helped them close in on fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars.

The 2017 champions, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as Mitchell Owen (one) fell victim to David Willey in the first over with just eight runs on the board.

Ayub then put together a one-sided 49-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Babar Azam, who scored a scratchy 13-ball eight before being cleaned up by emerging pacer Shahid Aziz in the seventh over.

Aziz struck again in his next over to dismiss set batter Ayub, who remained the top-scorer for Zalmi with a 33-ball 49, studded with four fours and three sixes.

Bryant, on the other hand, batted until the end and steered Zalmi to a comfortable victory with an unbeaten 38 off 20 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six.

He also shared a match-winning 40-run partnership with Mohammad Haris, who scored seven not out from 10 deliveries.

Shahid Aziz led the Sultans’ bowling charge with two wickets for just 17 runs in his three overs, while Willey bagged one.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi delivered a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Multan Sultans to a modest 108 runs.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan’s decision to bat first backfired as his side was bowled out for just 108 in 19.1 overs.

The home side got off to a shaky start with both openers – Yasir Khan (10) and skipper Rizwan (17) – falling inside the powerplay, leaving the score at 34/2.

Following the early setbacks, Tayyab Tahir attempted to counterattack with a brisk cameo but managed only 22 off 18 deliveries, including two fours and a six, before falling to Ahmed Daniyal in the ninth over.

His dismissal triggered a collapse, as Sultans lost three quick wickets and slipped to 66/6 in 12.1 overs.

Meanwhile, Shai Hope tried to anchor the innings during the collapse and stitched a cautious 20-run partnership with David Willey. He eventually top-scored with 23 off 21 balls (2 fours, 1 six) before being caught and bowled by Alzarri Joseph in the 15th over.

Sultans’ struggles continued as David Willey was dismissed in the 17th over by Ahmed Daniyal after a slow knock of 8 off 16 balls, which included one boundary.

Mohammad Hasnain offered brief resistance at the end with 11 off 10 balls but was the last man to fall on the first delivery of the final over.