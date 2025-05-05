Rupee declines further against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee posted a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.06% in the inter-bank market during trading on Monday . At close, the local currency settled at 281.22, a loss of Re0.16 against the greenback. During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee depreciated further against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it lost Re0.09 or 0.03%. The local unit closed at Rs281.06, against Rs280.97 it had closed at during the week earlier, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).