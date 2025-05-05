Prime Minister: We will expose India’s ugly face to the world and expose its intentions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan seeks peace and stability in the region but has the capacity to give a strong response in defense if needed. He added that Pakistan will expose India’s true intentions to the world by revealing its ugly face.

This statement came during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The meeting included prominent PPP leaders such as Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan CM Sardar Sarfraz Bugti, and Senator Saleem Mandviwala. On the government side, key figures included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers, and Prime Minister’s Special Assistants.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident, describing them as highly regrettable. He emphasized that Pakistan had not only expressed concern over the incident but also called for an impartial, independent investigation. He firmly rejected India’s baseless attempts to link Pakistan to the attack.

The Prime Minister criticized India’s illegal suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, describing it as an act of water aggression, stressing that water is a red line for Pakistan. He further stated that while Pakistan desires peace and stability, it is fully prepared to defend itself and its people. He assured that Pakistan’s brave armed forces are always ready to respond to any threat, and the entire nation stands united with them in the face of Indian aggression.

He also mentioned that Pakistan is making extensive diplomatic efforts to expose India’s aggression and has held meetings with ambassadors from several countries to raise Pakistan’s viewpoint. The Prime Minister added that Pakistan would bring this issue to the United Nations Security Council to show the world India’s true face and its dangerous intentions.

During the discussion, the PPP delegation expressed full support for the defense and protection of Pakistan, reaffirming that all political parties, including PPP, are united on national defense. They praised the federal government’s diplomatic efforts to expose India’s military ambitions to the international community.

Additionally, discussions began regarding consultations on the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026. The Prime Minister reiterated that the government prioritizes consultation on all matters and that this was the first round of discussions. PPP also expressed full confidence in the government’s reforms in the energy sector and discussed transferring electricity distribution companies to provincial governments within two months.