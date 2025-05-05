National assembly takes action: Resolution against India over pahalgam attack

In response to the recent attack in Pahalgam, the National Assembly of Pakistan has unanimously passed a resolution condemning Indian aggression and firmly rejecting the allegations made against Pakistan. This follows earlier statements by the country’s military leadership, signaling a united national stance.

The resolution was introduced by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry during a session chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also played a key role in moving the house to suspend routine proceedings to address the issue. The resolution made it clear that Pakistan will deliver a strong and decisive response to any hostile action by India, similar to the response on February 27, 2019.

The Assembly condemned India’s baseless propaganda and unilateral steps regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. It declared that any attempt by India to block Pakistan’s water supply would be considered an act of war. The resolution also reiterated Pakistan’s firm support for the people of Kashmir and their right to self-determination. It described the Pahalgam attack as a “false flag” operation and called for an impartial international investigation.

Opposition and government members alike, including PTI’s Aamir Dogar and PML-N’s Rana Tanveer, expressed solidarity on the issue, highlighting national unity in the face of external threats.

In retaliation to India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and order Pakistani diplomats to leave by April 30, Pakistan limited Indian diplomatic staff to 30 and shut down the Wagah border crossing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also urged an independent investigation into the incident and emphasized that Pakistan remains ready to cooperate, but criticized India’s continued unwillingness to pursue peace.