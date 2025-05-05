Lights out! India holds blackout drill near Pakistan border

Indian Punjab recently held a major blackout rehearsal in the Ferozepur area. This drill occurred because of ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Authorities wanted to practice what to do if electricity went out.

The rehearsal took place specifically in the Ferozepur Cantonment. This area is close to the border with Pakistan. Officials wanted to test emergency procedures in a sensitive location. The drill lasted for a total of thirty minutes.

During this practice blackout, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited cut off electricity. They completely disconnected power to the cantonment area. This action simulated a real power outage scenario for residents and military personnel.

Indian media reported that loud sirens were sounded continuously during the drill. The sirens served as a warning signal to the community. They also helped coordinate responses during the simulated blackout conditions. This added another layer to the emergency practice.

The purpose of this exercise was to improve readiness. Authorities want to ensure they can handle potential power disruptions. Practicing blackouts helps them prepare for various situations. This drill aims to protect people and infrastructure near the border.

Many people in the area noticed the blackout and the sirens. The event highlighted the current security concerns in the region. Such drills are important steps in maintaining preparedness. They help ensure safety during times of increased tension.