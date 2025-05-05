Trump orders reopening of historic Alcatraz prison

US President Donald Trump has announced a surprising plan. He is directing the Federal Bureau of Prisons to rebuild and reopen the famous Alcatraz prison. It is located in the San Francisco Bay. Trump stated it would house America’s most ruthless and violent offenders.

He shared his idea on the Truth Social platform. He posted, “REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!” He added that in the past, a serious nation would lock up dangerous criminals. They would keep them far away from people they could harm.

The federal prison at Alcatraz held well-known US criminals like Al Capone. It closed in 1963. Now, it is a very popular tourist spot in San Francisco.

Trump wrote that he is telling several agencies to work together. This includes the Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and Homeland Security. They are to reopen a much larger and rebuilt Alcatraz. Returning to the White House from Florida, Trump spoke to reporters. He said reopening the prison was “Just an idea I’ve had.” He decided to go ahead with it. He called it a symbol of law and order.

Alcatraz was known as America’s most secure prison. Its island location, cold water, and strong currents made it difficult to escape. No official successful escapes were ever recorded. However, five prisoners are listed as missing and presumed drowned.

Alcatraz closed because it was too expensive to run. This is according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. Its island location made it costly to operate. It was almost three times more expensive than other federal prisons. Nancy Pelosi, a former House speaker and Democrat from California, downplayed the idea. She said Alcatraz closed over sixty years ago. It is now a popular national park and tourist attraction. She called the President’s proposal not a serious one.