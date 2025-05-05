CM Maryam Nawaz pledges free healthcare for patients returning from India

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a new policy. She directed officials to provide free treatment to patients. These are patients who returned from India. They could not get medical help there. This happened after an attack in Pahalgam.

Many Pakistani patients with serious illnesses had gone to India. Some needed liver and kidney transplants. However, they had to return without finishing their treatment. This was a result of the deadly incident in Pahalgam.

The Chief Minister stressed that these patients will receive support. She promised they will not be left to deal with this alone. Their treatment will be completed in Punjab. This will happen no matter what.

Maryam Nawaz told the health department to act quickly. They need to gather information about these patients. They are to provide them with high-quality treatment. The government will cover all the costs.

She confirmed that the Punjab government will help on humanitarian grounds. They want to prevent more suffering for the patients. They also want to help the patients’ families.

Earlier, a Pakistani family returned from India. They had gone for heart treatment for their two children. The Indian government had told them to leave the country. This happened last week.

The father of the children made a video statement. He said they came back without getting treatment. He added that the children were not involved in the situation. He also mentioned that Indian doctors had warned about delays in treatment.