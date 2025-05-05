Gavaskar under fire: Should Pakistan be dropped from asia cup?

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has drawn strong criticism from Pakistani cricket legends after suggesting that Pakistan might not take part in the 2025 Asia Cup. In a recent interview, he said the BCCI would follow Indian government instructions, and if political tensions remain high, Pakistan’s participation would be unlikely. He even hinted that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) might be replaced with a smaller tournament like a tri-series.

His comments caused outrage among several former Pakistani players. Javed Miandad, a legendary batter, said he was shocked by Gavaskar’s remarks. He called Gavaskar a respected figure who usually avoids political statements. Miandad added that cricket should remain a source of unity, not division.

Former spinner Iqbal Qasim also spoke out. He said Gavaskar is loved in both countries and should avoid linking politics with sports. Qasim hoped that Gavaskar had been misquoted. In contrast, Basit Ali gave a harsher response. He said the remarks were “stupid” and that decisions should be based on facts, not assumptions or political pressure.

The Asia Cup is scheduled for September 2025 and will include eight teams. India and Sri Lanka are set to host the tournament, but BCCI has not confirmed India’s full participation yet. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka have already qualified, along with Hong Kong, Oman, and the UAE through regional qualifiers.

As tension grows off the field, many players are urging leaders to let cricket stay free from politics. They believe the sport can bring countries together, especially during hard times. With rising pressure, the cricket world is now watching how the ACC and BCCI will respond in the coming months.