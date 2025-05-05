Nepal implements stricter everest rules to enhance safety and protect the mountain

Nepal has announced significant new rules for climbers attempting Mount Everest. The government aims to reduce overcrowding on the mountain. They also want to improve safety for climbers. Furthermore, these rules seek to minimize environmental damage.

Under the new regulations, climbers must have prior experience. They must have climbed a 7,000-meter mountain in Nepal. This must be done before they can get an Everest permit.

Climbers now also need a recent medical certificate. This certificate must be from within 30 days of their climb. They are also required to climb with a licensed Nepali mountain guide.

The government stated that these measures are designed to limit risks. They want to ensure only experienced climbers attempt Everest. An official from Nepal’s Department of Tourism mentioned this to local media.

Nepali Sherpas and high-altitude guides are very important for Everest expeditions. Many of them come from local communities. Making their presence mandatory increases safety. It also supports local families and their livelihoods.

These stricter rules come after a very deadly climbing season in 2023. Seventeen people died on Everest that year. Experts pointed to bad weather as a factor. They also blamed poor planning and too many permits given to inexperienced climbers.

Environmental concerns are also a major issue. More climbers have left a lot of trash on Everest. There is also human waste and frozen bodies in the high-altitude areas.

Nepal has been making mountaineering rules stricter in recent years. In 2024, GPS tracking devices became required. Earlier this year, solo climbing on peaks above 8,000 meters was banned. Permit fees will also increase soon.

With these new regulations, Nepal hopes to improve Everest’s image. They want it seen as a serious climbing challenge. They aim to move away from it being a crowded tourist destination.