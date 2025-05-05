Pakistan eyes green future with Azerbaijan in $2 billion climate deal

Pakistan and Azerbaijan are deepening their partnership with a focus on climate resilience and green energy. Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Musadik Malik, met with Azerbaijani Ambassador Khazar Farhadov to discuss joint initiatives in carbon trading, renewable energy, and environmental conservation. The meeting highlighted opportunities for Azerbaijan to invest in Pakistan’s emerging carbon market, potentially generating significant returns through the sale of carbon credits on international platforms.

Minister Malik emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development, inviting Azerbaijani investors to explore projects in solar energy and other green industries. He noted that these initiatives align with Pakistan’s broader strategy to become a hub for green industry, offering profitable and environmentally beneficial opportunities.

Ambassador Farhadov expressed Azerbaijan’s interest in collaborating on these projects, recognizing the potential for mutual benefits in addressing climate challenges. He also shared that Azerbaijan has become a popular tourist destination for Pakistanis, with approximately 250,000 visitors in 2023, reflecting growing people-to-people ties.

This dialogue is part of a broader effort to enhance bilateral relations, with both countries aiming to formalize agreements worth $2 billion in various sectors, including energy, trade, and tourism. These agreements are expected to be finalized during President Ilham Aliyev’s upcoming visit to Pakistan.

The collaboration underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in addressing global environmental challenges and fostering sustainable economic growth.