Pakistan Supreme court reserves decision on civilian military trials

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has reserved its verdict. The court is considering appeals against trying civilians in military courts. This includes those accused in the May 9, 2023 protests. A six-member constitutional bench heard arguments. Justice Aminuddin Khan led the bench. They heard 38 appeals. These appeals came from governments and a forum in Balochistan. A brief decision is expected later this week.

This case follows an earlier court decision. In October 2023, the Supreme Court ruled against military trials for civilians. They declared these trials illegal. This ruling caused much discussion. That earlier decision was unanimous. Five judges made the ruling. It responded to petitions about attacks on military sites. These attacks happened during the May 9 riots.

Despite the ruling, military courts had already acted. They sentenced 85 activists. These activists were linked to the PTI party. Their sentences ranged from two to ten years. In January, the military accepted some mercy pleas. They accepted 19 pleas. This was based on humanitarian grounds. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported this.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan defended the military. He said coordinated attacks happened on May 9, 2023. These attacks targeted 39 military sites. They occurred between 3 pm and 7 pm.

He argued the protests were planned. He said they were not spontaneous. He also said violence cannot be excused. He highlighted Pakistan’s security threats due to its location. The attorney general also revealed disciplinary actions. Three senior army officers were retired. They did not receive pensions or benefits. This was for failing to prevent an attack.

Fourteen other officers were not promoted. This was due to how they handled the situation. The court asked about criminal proceedings against military personnel.

Awan said no crimes were committed by military personnel. Therefore, no criminal cases were filed. He clarified that actions were taken for negligence, not for unlawful conduct.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail raised a point. He said the Army Act requires criminal accountability when needed. Awan responded that only officers who showed “restraint” faced discipline. Justice Aminuddin Khan stated the court will issue a short order soon. This will happen later this week. The decision is highly anticipated. It will have significant legal implications.