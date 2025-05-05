Tax reforms to ease pressure on common people: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that expanding the tax net and updating old tax laws will reduce the burden on the common man. He stated that the changes aim to remove hurdles in tax collection and make the system more fair and simple. The focus is to bring more people and sectors into the system, so those already paying taxes don’t carry the whole load. This way, the government can raise revenue without increasing pressure on low-income groups.

The Prime Minister chaired an important meeting to review the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) performance and reform plans. Senior ministers, including Azam Nazeer Tarar, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Ahad Cheema, along with FBR officials, attended. The FBR briefed the Prime Minister on key steps being taken to improve tax collection and control illegal trade. These include giving provinces power to take action against the sale of illegal tobacco products and starting a digital monitoring system in the poultry industry.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed that the recent legal changes will not affect regular taxpayers or registered businesses. Instead, the aim is to protect them from harassment by tax officers. He said the government has now put in place clear rules to make tax payment easier and safer. The updated laws are focused on removing confusion, avoiding delays, and encouraging people to follow tax rules without fear or pressure.

The Prime Minister also ordered strict action against tax theft, fake invoicing, and under-reporting. He said these crimes damage the national economy and hurt honest businesses. The FBR has been told to act quickly and with full force against those involved in illegal activities, including the sale of untaxed cigarettes and other unregistered products. Strong legal measures will be used to stop such practices and send a message to violators.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that these tax reforms are necessary for fairness and long-term progress. He explained that by fixing the tax system, the country can grow faster and reduce its reliance on loans. The Prime Minister called on traders, industries, and citizens to support these reforms. A stronger and fairer tax system, he added, will benefit the whole country and protect future generations.