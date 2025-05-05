General Asim Munir gains global praise for bold stand against India

The New York Times praised Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, for his strong leadership during rising tensions with India. After the deadly Pahalgam attack, India blamed Pakistan. But General Munir responded with clear warnings. He stood on a tank during drills and addressed troops with confidence. He promised a strong answer to any Indian military move.

Moreover, the report said that General Munir believes in the Two-Nation Theory. He also holds a tough stance against Indian aggression. The New York Times noted that Indian Prime Minister Modi sees Muslims as a threat. This belief is causing more tension in the region. General Munir’s bold tone shows Pakistan’s firm approach.

Earlier, General Munir stayed out of the public eye. But now he leads from the front. He has stepped into the spotlight during a time of crisis. The article said he once preferred silence, but now speaks clearly. His strong voice has become central in Pakistan’s response to India.

In addition, the U.S. military magazine Unipath also praised General Munir in 2024. It called him a strong leader against extremism. The article said he works for peace and stability in Pakistan. Since taking command in 2022, he has stayed focused on security. His leadership is now getting attention from across the world.