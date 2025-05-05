Textile exports hit lowest level of FY25 in april despite 10-month growth

Textile exports in April 2025 dropped to the lowest level of the current financial year. Exports stood at $1.22 billion, which is $220 million less than in March and $20 million lower than in April 2024. This fall shows a worrying monthly and yearly decline, even though the overall yearly trend remains positive.

Despite April’s low figure, textile exports grew during the first 10 months of FY2024–25. From July to April, exports rose by 8.42% and reached $14.85 billion. Last year during the same period, the exports stood at $13.7 billion. This growth shows that the sector is still moving forward overall.

However, export numbers over the past months show a mixed pattern. January had the highest monthly total at $1.68 billion, while February and March also stayed above $1.4 billion. In contrast, July and April remained the weakest months, both staying close to or below $1.3 billion.

Experts warn that the sudden drop in April could become a trend if not addressed. They blame factors like lower global demand, rising costs, and local challenges. Exporters are now urging the government to step in and help protect one of Pakistan’s key economic sectors.