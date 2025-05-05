Ishaq Dar: India threatens regional stability, but Pakistan seeks peace

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has warned that Pakistan will respond strongly if India carries out any act of aggression. Speaking at the Regional Dialogue 2025 in Islamabad, he said Pakistan would never take the first step but would use full force if provoked. He stressed that regional peace and prosperity must be a common goal for all countries.

Dar called the recent Pahalgam incident a “false flag operation” meant to distract from internal unrest in India. He said multiple Indian states are experiencing serious human rights violations, and these actions are risking the lives of millions. He also stated that India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty was illegal and against international law.

The deputy PM revealed that Pakistan’s National Security Committee had already taken firm decisions in response to India’s actions. He noted that global leaders have urged Pakistan to show restraint, but warned that Pakistan will not tolerate aggression. He confirmed that Pakistan had blocked a recent attempt at airspace violation by the Indian Air Force.

Dar also highlighted Kashmir’s unresolved status and the need to implement UN Security Council resolutions. He urged the global community to take serious notice of India’s escalating behavior and support peace efforts in South Asia.