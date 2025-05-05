Iran-Pakistan talks aim to cool India-Pakistan dispute

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Islamabad on Monday for a one-day visit during heightened Pakistan-India tensions. His visit follows last month’s attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which escalated regional concerns.

Pakistan strongly denied India’s accusations of involvement in the attack. Instead, it claimed New Delhi might be preparing for military action. In response, Iran has stepped in diplomatically, aiming to calm tensions due to its close relations with both countries.

Araqchi will meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. Pakistan’s Foreign Office welcomed the visit, calling it a sign of strong ties and a shared desire for regional peace and cooperation.

Iran’s envoy said talks will focus on lowering regional tensions. Araqchi is also expected to visit New Delhi this week, but it is unclear whether this was planned or triggered by the crisis. Meanwhile, Pakistan has sought international support, including from Russia and the UN.