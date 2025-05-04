Bangladesh names squad for UAE and Pakistan T20I tours

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a 16-player squad for upcoming T20I tours to the UAE and Pakistan. Litton Das will lead the team, with off-spinner Mahedi Hasan named vice-captain.

Das, who recently played for Karachi Kings in PSL 10, replaces Najmul Hossain Shanto as T20I captain. He has previously captained Bangladesh in four T20Is, seven ODIs, and one Test match.

Meanwhile, Shanto returns to the squad along with Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam. Das was ruled out of PSL due to a finger injury sustained during training.

Bangladesh will first play two T20Is against the UAE on May 17 and 19 in Sharjah. Then, they will travel to Pakistan for a five-match series from May 25 to June 3.

The squad includes: Litton Das (c), Mahedi Hasan (vc), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shanto, Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, and Shoriful Islam.