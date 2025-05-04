Houthi missile hits near Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, injures eight

A missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, injuring eight people and halting flights. The attack damaged a road and a vehicle, while Israel’s air defence failed to intercept the missile.

The Houthis claimed the strike was retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Sana’a airport. They warned airlines that Ben Gurion Airport was now unsafe. Air raid sirens in central Israel forced many to take shelter.

Flights were cancelled or rerouted, and train services to the airport were stopped temporarily. The Israeli government held an emergency meeting to plan a response. Defence Minister Israel Katz promised strong retaliation.

This strike came just before Israel’s Cabinet was to vote on expanding operations in Gaza. Meanwhile, U.S. forces continue to target Houthi sites, but the group vowed to keep attacking in support of Palestinians.