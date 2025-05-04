Selena Gomez sparks speculation after unfollowing close friend

Selena Gomez has unfollowed her longtime best friend Theresa Marie on Instagram. Fans believe the move is linked to Theresa’s recent dinner with Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco.

A TikTok video showed Theresa and Benny dining together, leading to speculation about the nature of their meeting. While some fans suggested possible tension, others called it innocent.

Theresa still follows Gomez and was last seen on Selena’s Instagram in March. Neither Gomez nor her team has commented on the issue.

Gomez had previously praised Theresa for her support. The unfollow comes as Gomez continues to speak openly about finding love again with Blanco.