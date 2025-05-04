India violated Indus Waters Treaty by building three dams: Pakistan sends report

The Indus Water Commission has sent a detailed report to the Pakistani government on India’s violations of the Indus Waters Treaty. The report states that India has breached the agreement by constructing three dams—Baglihar (2005), Kishanganga (2010), and Ratle (2016).

Sources say India ignored treaty terms and started dam construction under the cover of politics and alleged terrorism. In each case, India faced setbacks from the World Bank and neutral experts.

Moreover, India has now used the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to suspend the treaty, which experts say cannot be done unilaterally. Legal consultations are complete, and the government will decide the next step.

Pakistan has prepared to send a formal notice asking India to justify its suspension of the treaty. Initial groundwork for this action is already done.