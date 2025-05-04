Gigi Hadid confirms romance with Bradley Cooper in birthday post

Gigi Hadid made her relationship with Bradley Cooper public on Instagram during her 30th birthday celebration. She shared a photo of the couple kissing beside a chocolate cake, confirming one year of dating.

The birthday post included heartfelt words about family, motherhood, and love. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Anne Hathaway, and Adam Shulman were also part of the celebration.

Although engagement rumors are growing, no official announcement has been made. A source said the couple is happy and enjoying their relationship at a steady pace.

Their children—Hadid’s daughter Khai and Cooper’s daughter Lea—have reportedly met and bonded. The couple was first seen together in October 2023 and have kept things mostly private since then.