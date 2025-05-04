PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif discuss India tensions and economic woes

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind to discuss growing tensions with India and economic issues. The meeting focused on the political situation and national security concerns.

The leaders reviewed the impact of the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Indian-Occupied Kashmir, where 26 people were killed. India blamed Pakistan without giving evidence, a claim strongly denied by Islamabad.

In response, India closed the Wagah-Attari border, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, and issued travel warnings. These steps raised diplomatic tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pakistan’s National Security Committee called any interference with water flow an act of war. The Senate also passed a resolution rejecting India’s accusations and urged for national unity.