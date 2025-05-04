Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, May 04, 2025


Temu stops direct China-to-US shipping amid new tariff rules

Temu has stopped shipping products directly from China to the U.S. after changes in U.S. trade rules. The move follows the end of the “de minimis” loophole that allowed tax-free entry for goods under $800.

Now, Temu will use U.S.-based sellers to handle orders. The company claims prices will stay the same, but experts warn added taxes could raise costs by over 100%.

This shift is part of a wider U.S. effort to support local retailers and reduce low-cost imports. Other global e-commerce platforms may soon face similar challenges and change their business models.

As a result, U.S. shoppers could see higher prices and fewer product choices by the end of 2025. The global e-commerce market is bracing for a major transformation.

Submit a Comment