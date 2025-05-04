Buffett backs Japanese trading firms, plans long-term hold

Warren Buffett has strongly supported Berkshire Hathaway’s investment in five major Japanese trading houses. The total investment reached $23.5 billion by the end of 2024.

Buffett said Berkshire has no plans to sell the shares, even over the next 50 years. He praised the companies for treating Berkshire well and said their main role now is to “cheer and clap.”

Berkshire Vice Chairman Greg Abel echoed Buffett’s views, saying they may hold the investments “forever.” He emphasized the strong partnerships and the potential for future growth together.

These Japanese firms, known as “sogo shosha,” are active in areas like commodities, steel, and shipping. They also provide logistics and trade services, playing a key role in Japan’s real economy.