Israel plans to intensify Gaza attacks, thousands of troops to be deployed

Israel is preparing to increase its military attacks on Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a plan to call up thousands of reserve soldiers. The cabinet is expected to officially approve the move today.

In the last 24 hours, Israeli strikes have killed 40 Palestinians, including three children. A young girl also died from hunger, raising the starvation death toll to 57. Over 9,000 children now suffer from severe malnutrition.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israel are discussing an aid delivery system that keeps humanitarian help away from Hamas. However, the aid blockade remains in place since March 2. Recently, an aid ship was also bombed at sea.

At the same time, the U.S. and U.K. have launched more attacks on Yemen. The ongoing violence in the region continues to worsen the humanitarian crisis, especially in Gaza.