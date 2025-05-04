Pakistan bans Indian ships from ports after India’s trade restrictions

In a strong response, Pakistan has banned Indian-flagged ships from entering its ports. The decision was made by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. This move takes effect immediately and also stops Pakistani ships from heading to Indian ports.

This step follows India’s recent trade ban on Pakistan. India had stopped all direct and indirect imports from Pakistan. It also banned parcels and letters from Pakistan.

Tensions rose after a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan and took strict trade actions. As a result, both countries have now blocked maritime links.

This tit-for-tat action shows rising diplomatic strain. The port ban is the latest in a series of tough steps. Both nations remain at odds over the Kashmir issue.