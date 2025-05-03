Albanese secures second term as Australian PM with strong public support

Anthony Albanese has won a second term as Australia’s Prime Minister after defeating opposition leader Peter Dutton by a wide margin. His centre-left Labour Party performed strongly in the national elections, gaining the public’s trust during uncertain global times.

Peter Dutton accepted defeat and called Albanese to congratulate him. He admitted that the opposition failed to connect with voters. Dutton also faced an embarrassing moment as his own parliamentary seat came under threat during the vote count.

Albanese promised to invest in clean energy, fix the housing crisis, and improve the health system. His promises appealed to voters more than Dutton’s tough campaign, which included deep cuts to immigration and lifting a ban on nuclear power.

Many voters disliked Dutton’s plan to cut public services, especially after similar actions caused chaos abroad. Experts believe people chose stability and steady leadership. Albanese’s calm and clear approach helped him win a stronger mandate this time.