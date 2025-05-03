PTI to question Arif Alvi if canal project claim proves true, says Ali Muhammad

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan has said former President Arif Alvi will face a show-cause notice if recent claims prove correct. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently accused Alvi of approving controversial canals during the caretaker government. The project was part of a major plan to irrigate land in South Punjab.

While speaking on a TV show, Ali Muhammad urged Bilawal to share evidence if he has any. He said PTI would take action after verifying the facts. He also questioned why former President Zardari did not try to stop the project if it was approved under his watch.

The Green Pakistan Initiative planned to build six canals and irrigate 1.2 million acres. But the project faced strong protests from PPP, farmers, and others. After Bilawal met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government paused the plan due to growing concerns.

Later, the Council of Common Interests officially rejected the canal plan. This came after months of protests, a resolution from the Sindh Assembly, and India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. PTI has stated it stands with the people of Sindh on this issue.