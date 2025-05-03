Pakistan to see normal rains but heatwaves and flood risk remain

Most parts of Pakistan will likely receive normal rainfall from May to July, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. However, some central and southern areas may get more rain than usual. Northeastern Punjab is expected to receive the highest rainfall, while Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir may see less.

Earlier this year, many regions experienced less rain than normal from February to April. Southern Sindh and Balochistan remained dry, which reduced soil moisture. In contrast, northern and central areas got moderate to heavy rain. April 2025 was recorded as the seventh driest April in 65 years.

The Met Office also warned about heatwaves and possible floods in the coming months. Heatwaves may hit southern Punjab and Sindh. Rising temperatures could speed up snow melting in the north, which may raise river levels. This can cause floods in parts of KP, Punjab, and Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a western weather system is now affecting several areas. Thunderstorms and light rain are likely in parts of Sindh, including Tharparkar and Hyderabad. Karachi may also see light rain with dust storms on Monday. The city will remain hot and humid in the coming days.