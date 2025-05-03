Google launches new chatbot for children aged 13 and above

Google has announced the launch of a new AI chatbot called Gemini for children aged 13 and older. The company stated that this special version of Gemini will be designed with safety in mind, ensuring that minors can use it securely. Currently, young users can access Gemini only through devices owned by parents or adults.

Parents will have full control over the children’s accounts. These accounts will be linked to their Google accounts, providing them access to all activities and information. Google also offers tools for parents to monitor and protect their children’s online activities. This is part of the company’s broader commitment to online safety for young users.

Other companies like TikTok and Instagram also offer similar options for parental control. They allow parents to monitor their children’s activity on their platforms. Google’s new chatbot for children is expected to follow the same approach, giving parents more control and peace of mind.

Experts believe Google’s move may prompt other AI companies to introduce similar tools for children. These features will become increasingly important as more kids use digital services.