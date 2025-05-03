UN considers meeting as Pakistan-India tensions grow over Pahalgam incident

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) may soon meet to discuss rising tensions between Pakistan and India. Greece, the current UNSC president, said it is preparing for the possibility. No formal request has been made yet, but both countries’ actions are being closely watched. Greece also admitted concern over the worsening situation.

Pakistan’s UN ambassador, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, warned the crisis could grow quickly if not addressed. He said India’s actions after the Pahalgam attack were dangerous. He also mentioned that Pakistan has informed global leaders about the risks. Islamabad shared its concerns with the UN, the OIC, and major partner nations.

Meanwhile, Greece’s ambassador Angelos Sekeris said the Council is taking the issue seriously. He stated that dialogue is needed to prevent escalation. He also condemned the Pahalgam attack, calling it a terrible act of terrorism. However, he urged both nations to act with calm and avoid conflict.

Pakistan also criticized India’s reported suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. It called the move illegal and harmful to peace. At the same time, Pakistan repeated its right to self-defence under the UN Charter. It also clearly condemned all acts of terrorism, including the Pahalgam incident.