Gaza malnutrition death toll rises to 57 as aid blockade continues

The number of deaths due to malnutrition in Gaza has reached 57, according to a statement from the Gaza Government Media Office. The office said most of the victims are children, the sick, and the elderly, with the number likely to rise. The enclave has now faced a complete closure of crossings for 63 days, blocking aid, baby formula, and essential supplements.

The statement, shared via Telegram and reported by Al Jazeera, condemned Israel’s ongoing blockade. It accused Israel of using food as a weapon of war and causing a deepening humanitarian disaster for Gaza’s 2.4 million residents. According to officials, continued restrictions are pushing the region into a severe crisis.

Officials in Gaza urged the international community to act quickly. They appealed to humanitarian and human rights groups to pressure Israel into opening the Rafah border crossing and other entry points. The closure has prevented the delivery of critical aid amid growing hunger and medical shortages.

Global rights groups have repeatedly warned of an escalating famine in Gaza. With the crossings still shut and no confirmed timeline for opening them, families fear the worst is yet to come. Immediate action is needed to prevent more deaths and ease the suffering of those trapped in the besieged strip.