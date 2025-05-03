Rizwan says cricket must stay clear of politics amid PSL exit

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has emphasized the importance of keeping cricket and politics separate, saying, “There should be no politics in cricket,” while addressing the media in Lahore. Rizwan, who avoids social media, added that the cricketing world remains a united family, regardless of political tensions between countries like India and Pakistan.

Reflecting on Multan Sultans’ exit from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan took full responsibility, admitting his team made tactical and fielding errors. “All teams went with spinners. We couldn’t maintain momentum in fielding. We made mistakes and were rightfully eliminated,” he said. He added that leadership comes with pressure, but players must learn to work under it and improve.

Speaking about the evolving nature of T20 cricket, Rizwan said conditions in Pakistan sometimes force players to adopt a Test match approach. “We must play what the conditions demand,” he stated, urging both fans and players to stop comparing with others and focus on adapting. He also praised other PSL teams for their spirit and structure, and offered support to Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi.

Meanwhile, the HBL PSL will mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Day on May 3 during the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United match at Gaddafi Stadium. Teams, officials, and commentators will wear gold-themed attire, including ribbons and caps, while special cancer patients will be honored on the field with signed jerseys and on-screen messages promoting awareness. PSL CEO Salman Naseer reiterated the league’s commitment to social responsibility through the platform of cricket.